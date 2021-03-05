Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $744.51

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 744.51 ($9.73) and traded as low as GBX 717 ($9.37). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 730 ($9.54), with a volume of 302,152 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Naked Wines from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £534.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 744.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 570.49.

In related news, insider Nicholas Devlin sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.06), for a total transaction of £35,175.17 ($45,956.58).

Naked Wines Company Profile (LON:WINE)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.