Nano (NANO) Market Capitalization Tops $697.32 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $5.23 or 0.00010644 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $697.32 million and approximately $32.64 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,167.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.52 or 0.03116932 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.00368960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.12 or 0.01019217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.91 or 0.00430992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00368643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.59 or 0.00249332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00022432 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

