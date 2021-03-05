Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Up 8.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.08 and last traded at $39.41. 3,048,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,028,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,922,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $11,131,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $8,765,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $8,342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 171,252 shares in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

