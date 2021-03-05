Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Reaches $0.0030

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $72,594.11 and $72,461.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 253.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,836,861 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

