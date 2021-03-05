Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.06

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and traded as high as $48.70. Naspers shares last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 253,891 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

