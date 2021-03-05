Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,390 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $415,180.80.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $486,506.10.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,056 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $533,306.88.

On Thursday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $107,693.80.

NTRA stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $102.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,995. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.11. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after acquiring an additional 717,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Natera by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 359,181 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,343,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

