Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report $115.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.10 million. Natera posted sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $516.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $505.20 million to $526.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $659.44 million, with estimates ranging from $616.10 million to $747.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NTRA opened at $102.15 on Friday. Natera has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.87.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $202,680.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,115 shares of company stock valued at $15,192,365. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 498,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,590,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $2,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Natera by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

