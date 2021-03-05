National Bank Financial Lowers Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$225.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Kinaxis stock traded down C$5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$130.03. 270,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,593. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$176.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$186.66. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$86.53 and a 12 month high of C$224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 155.35.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$1,724,798.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,202,333.20. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$3,242,092.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,589,557.15.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

