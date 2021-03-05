National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TAC has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE TAC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 566,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,767. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TransAlta by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 557.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 136,093 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,770,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

