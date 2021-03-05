National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $83.00. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTIOF. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.97.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.