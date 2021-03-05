National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.52 and last traded at $54.71. Approximately 1,824,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,564,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

FIZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $271.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

