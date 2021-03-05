National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.52 and last traded at $54.71. Approximately 1,824,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,564,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.
FIZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
