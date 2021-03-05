Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) Short Interest Update

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 764,100 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the January 28th total of 1,107,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTXFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Natixis in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group cut Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Natixis in a research note on Tuesday.

NTXFF remained flat at $$4.60 during midday trading on Friday. Natixis has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

