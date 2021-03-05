Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.60. 835,084 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 405,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion and a PE ratio of 195.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

