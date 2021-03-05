Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the January 28th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:NAII traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,201. The stock has a market cap of $92.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael E. Fortin sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $34,398.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,840.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,536 shares of company stock valued at $240,255. 26.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

