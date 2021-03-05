Navcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $28.20 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $28.20 million and approximately $47,319.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,992,368 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

