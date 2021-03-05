NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $4.26

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $85.48 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.26 or 0.00008697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.46 or 0.00461928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00069127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00077330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00081768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.21 or 0.00457337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,336,884 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.