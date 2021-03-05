Neblio One Day Volume Hits $1.40 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Neblio has a market cap of $35.82 million and $1.40 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00004317 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012826 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006216 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,566,477 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,416 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

