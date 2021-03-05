Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the January 28th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Nedbank Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.89. 15,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,222. Nedbank Group has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

