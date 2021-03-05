Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the January 28th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Nedbank Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.89. 15,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,222. Nedbank Group has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.
Nedbank Group Company Profile
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.