Neo (NEO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $756.29 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Neo has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market cap of $2.65 billion and $756.29 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $37.50 or 0.00077968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.72 or 0.00467221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00069266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00082437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00051515 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.56 or 0.00462722 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00192441 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

