Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading Up 6.4%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 240,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 262,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $509.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,304,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 158.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 117,859 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 508,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

