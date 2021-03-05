Neovasc (NVC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of C($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Neovasc has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$6.07.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

