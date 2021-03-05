Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Up 54.3% in February

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the January 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NEPH stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.88. Nephros has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEPH. B. Riley began coverage on Nephros in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nephros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nephros by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nephros by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 575,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 266,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

