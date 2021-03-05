NerveNetwork 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $85,349.00 (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $15.71 million and $85,349.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NerveNetwork has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork is a coin. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network . NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

