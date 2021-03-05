Nervos Network (CKB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.14 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $243.12 million and approximately $18.14 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,340.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,526.79 or 0.03158389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.86 or 0.00370008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.73 or 0.01019282 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.65 or 0.00421286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.44 or 0.00373261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.04 or 0.00248328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00022528 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,180,772,231 coins and its circulating supply is 24,168,641,932 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.