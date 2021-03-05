Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0101 on Exchanges

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $242.95 million and $17.92 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,843.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.17 or 0.03097991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.85 or 0.00365467 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.33 or 0.01026968 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.90 or 0.00436644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.54 or 0.00377352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.58 or 0.00247843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00022599 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,173,737,781 coins and its circulating supply is 24,160,856,576 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

