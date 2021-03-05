NEST Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.96 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One NEST Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 5% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $72.60 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.01 or 0.00461361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00068181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00077409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00049532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.14 or 0.00463680 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,963,575,911 tokens. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

NEST Protocol Token Trading

