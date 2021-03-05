NEST Protocol (NEST) Market Cap Tops $70.69 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $70.69 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.00472711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00069916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00078121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00083045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.26 or 0.00467854 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,963,928,224 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

NEST Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

