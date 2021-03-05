NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 517.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,590 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 46.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in NetEase by 16.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in NetEase by 254.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in NetEase by 5.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of NTES opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.40. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

