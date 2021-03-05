NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 464.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of NetEase worth $101,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 400.3% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 29,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 419.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,292,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,736 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 503,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 380,900 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $106.26 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

