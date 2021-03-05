Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,059 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,958 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Netflix worth $385,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,486,000 after buying an additional 166,207 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $1,654,518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Netflix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $510.93. The company had a trading volume of 265,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $542.41 and a 200-day moving average of $514.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

