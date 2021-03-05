NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,970 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.08% of NETGEAR worth $197,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 17.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 8,476.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $856,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,833 shares of company stock worth $6,793,513 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.