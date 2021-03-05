NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NetScout Systems worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in NetScout Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NTCT opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTCT. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.