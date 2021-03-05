Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.05.
Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.01.
In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
