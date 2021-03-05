Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

