Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00221519 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011461 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

