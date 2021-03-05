Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Market Cap of $171.11 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $171.11 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00461366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00068127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00077470 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00083295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049642 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.25 or 0.00466212 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 171,961,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,961,366 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Neutrino USD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

