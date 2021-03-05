New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,868 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.38% of New Jersey Resources worth $81,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NJR opened at $39.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.