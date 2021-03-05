New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in February

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 450,300 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the January 28th total of 618,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

New Pacific Metals stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 263,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,816. New Pacific Metals has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

