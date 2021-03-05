New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in February

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 450,300 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the January 28th total of 618,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
New Pacific Metals stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 263,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,816. New Pacific Metals has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile
