New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) Short Interest Up 48.2% in February

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 570,200 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the January 28th total of 384,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,359,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get New Providence Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ NPA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.86. 79,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27. New Providence Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $25.37.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.