New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.44

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 496387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $520.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,221,000 after buying an additional 39,734 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,993,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,973,000 after buying an additional 101,490 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,512,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 494,093 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 729,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 57,782 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

