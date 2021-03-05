New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 342,400 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 342,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth $132,000.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MBT. New Street Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.