New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,243 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of JetBlue Airways worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,444 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

