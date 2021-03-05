New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 194,182 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 194,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Vontier at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $1,819,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $2,175,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $5,240,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.