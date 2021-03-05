New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 158.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,921 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of Revolve Group worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $3,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $4,843,466.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,756,300 shares of company stock valued at $99,875,899 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $42.54 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

