New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Sprout Social worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sprout Social by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPT. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.94. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $2,391,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.53 per share, with a total value of $32,339.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $37,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,292 shares of company stock valued at $11,213,083 in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

