New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Fate Therapeutics worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,642,000 after acquiring an additional 104,907 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 537,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 55,238 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $8,074,116.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,725,251.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119 over the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

FATE opened at $83.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

