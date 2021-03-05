New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.40 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,846 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of MasTec worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 41,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $56,871,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTZ stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,814 shares of company stock worth $4,528,819. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

