New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,400 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Redfin worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after buying an additional 759,662 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $13,257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 123.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after buying an additional 186,360 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,560,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2,708.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 166,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $1,200,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,243,625.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,701,443.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $5,356,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.