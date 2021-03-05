New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,112 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Omnicell worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Omnicell by 206.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Omnicell by 52.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $1,848,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $122.02 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $137.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.25, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,944.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

