New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,900 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FOX by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,278,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,579,000 after buying an additional 231,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FOX by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 975,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,296,000 after buying an additional 106,069 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,177,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in FOX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 763,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,356,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in FOX by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 413,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after buying an additional 48,573 shares during the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

