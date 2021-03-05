New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,200 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,162,000 after buying an additional 245,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,214,000 after buying an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after buying an additional 399,236 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,277,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after buying an additional 34,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.74 and a 200-day moving average of $158.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

